Sun Devils’ Harry to skip senior season for NFL

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Harry made the announcement Monday with coach Herm Edwards at his side.

Harry is third in Arizona State history with 213 career receptions and 2,889 yards, needing 50 yards in the Sun Devils’ bowl game to take over second. He averages 5.76 receptions per game, third among the NCAA active career leaders.

Despite facing double teams most of the time, Harry leads the Sun Devils with 73 receptions, 1,088 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound receiver is projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick, possibly the first receiver to come off the board.