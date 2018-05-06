Rattlers pull away from Titans for 7th straight win

The Arizona Rattlers defeated the Cedar Rapids Titans 57-42 at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday. The Rattlers have now won their seventh straight game.

The two teams traded punches early, but a dominant third quarter by the Rattlers would prove to be too much for the Titans.

Rattlers quarterback Jeff Ziemba completed 12 of his 20 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. Ziemba also had a rushing touchdown. RB Darrell Monroe rushed the ball 20 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Titans quarterback Jake Medlock went 21 for 31, 218 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. His top receiver was Marquel Wade, who caught seven passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense for the Rattlers, LB Justin Shirk had seven tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. DB Keith Trumps led the team in tackles on the night with nine. DE Chris McAllister had three tackles, one tackle for a loss, and he recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Titans defense was led by LB Raheem Bramwell, who had eight tackles, two for a loss.

The Rattlers scored first from a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ziemba to Dezmon Epps.

The Titans responded with a two-yard rush by RB Raphael Lawson-Gayle to tie the game at seven.

Arizona (8-1) again took the lead from a seven-yard run from RB Darrell Monroe. The PAT was missed, and the Rattlers led 13-7.

The Titans (1-8) took their first lead of the game on their next drive from a 26-yard touchdown pass from Medlock to WR Marquel Wade.

Arizona responded with a 17-yard touchdown run from Ziemba.