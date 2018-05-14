Rattlers blow out Blizzard for 8th straight win

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Arizona Rattlers ran their win streak to eight in a row with a 62-26 drubbing of the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday.

The win was Kevin Guy’s 141st win as Rattlers head coach, which tied him with Danny White as the winningest head coach in franchise history.

Arizona’s defense came up big in the victory, giving up just 13 points in each half. The Rattlers secondary pulled in three interceptions — Arkeith Brown, Allen Chapman and Dillion Winfrey each with one apiece. Linebacker Justin Shirk had 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Quarterback Jeff Ziemba went 11 of 13 for 111 yards and five touchdowns. WR Dezmon Epps caught two of the touchdowns and added a third on a 57-yard kickoff return.

The Rattlers return home Sunday, May 20 to face the second-place Iowa Barnstormers (7-2). The game will kick off at 3:05 p.m. at Talking Stick Resort Arena, and will be televised on Fox Sports Arizona and streamed the Fox Sports GO app.