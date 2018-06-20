Rattlers open IFL title defense at home

The Rattlers will begin their defense of last season’s Indoor Football League title this week in the Intense Conference championship game.

The Rattlers will host the Sioux Falls Storm at 6 p.m. Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The game will air on FOX Sports Arizona and stream via FOX Sports GO.

Arizona beat Sioux Falls in last year’s United Bowl and twice during this year’s regular season, 39-33 on Feb. 25 and 48-40 on April 6.

Saturday’s winner will face the United Conference champion, either the Nebraska Danger to Iowa Barnstormers, in the 2018 United Bowl. The Rattlers went 3-0 against the Danger and 0-3 against the Barnstormers this season.