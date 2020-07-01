PHOENIX SUNS ANNOUNCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR 2019-20 NBA SEASON RESTART

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns announced today their broadcast schedule for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, which features eight seeding games on the team’s exclusive local television station FOX Sports Arizona. All broadcasts will include pregame, halftime and postgame shows, with the pregame show slated to begin 30 minutes prior to each game broadcast.

Last week, the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association finalized a comprehensive plan for a restart to the 2019-20 season, which includes stringent health and safety protocols, a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the goal of taking collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice. Under the competitive format for the restart, the season will resume with 22 teams returning to play with no fans in attendance. A full broadcast schedule is below and attached (all times local).

Friday, July 31 (1 p.m.) – Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards

Sunday, August 2 (6 p.m.) – Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, August 4 (1 p.m.) – Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers

Thursday, August 6 (1 p.m.) – Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

Saturday, August 8 (4:30 p.m.) – Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat

Monday, August 10 (11:30 a.m.) – Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Tuesday, August 11 (1:30 p.m.) – Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers

Thursday, August 13 (TBD) – Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

FOX Sports Arizona broadcasts will be called remotely by play-by-play announcer Kevin Ray, who will team up with long-time color analyst Eddie Johnson, while Tom Chambers and Tom Leander will handle “Suns Live!” pregame, halftime and postgame show duties.

The “Voice of the Suns” Al McCoy will continue his 48th season on the mic calling play-by-play action on the team’s flagship radio home, 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, with Tim Kempton providing analysis and Jon Bloom hosting the halftime show. Weekday games will air on the station’s AM dial, ESPN 620.

Additionally, the team’s Spanish Radio Broadcast partner, KSUN 1400 AM, will carry all eight seeding games on both 106.5 FM La Mejor and KSUN 1400 AM. Arturo Ochoa will handle the play-by-play and Jorge Moreno will serve as color commentator for all Spanish broadcasts.

Suns games broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona will also be streamed live on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be accessed through the Phoenix Suns + Talking Stick Resort Arena Mobile App. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App and Windows App Store.