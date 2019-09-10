PHOENIX SUNS ANNOUNCE 2019-20 TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns announced today their 2019-20 television broadcast schedule, which features 81 regular season games on the team’s exclusive local television station FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus, continuing a long-standing partnership that began with the 2003-04 season. The Suns will also play one nationally broadcast game aired exclusively on TNT. A full broadcast schedule is attached below.

FOX Sports Arizona’s game coverage will begin when the Suns open the 2019-20 NBA season at home with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. FOX Sports Arizona will carry all four matchups with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers, respectively. FOX Sports Arizona will also bring viewers the Suns’ game in Mexico City against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 14.

FOX Sports Arizona broadcasts will be called by play-by-play announcer Kevin Ray, who will team up with long-time color analysts Eddie Johnson and Ann Meyers Drysdale. Suns digital reporter Lindsey Smith will return as sideline reporter, and Tom Chambers and Tom Leander will handle “Suns Live!” pregame, halftime and postgame show duties.

Suns games broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus will also be streamed live on the free FOX Sports GO app, which can be accessed through the Official Suns Mobile App. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App and Windows App Store.

Note: The Suns’ four FOX Sports Arizona Plus broadcasts are scheduled for April 1 (at Oklahoma City), April 5 (vs. Chicago), April 9 (at New Orleans) and April 11 (vs. Utah). Fans can click here to find the FOX Sports Arizona Plus channel associated with their respective cable or satellite provider.