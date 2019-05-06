PHOENIX MERCURY ANNOUNCES LOCAL TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

PHOENIX – The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury today announced its 2019 local television broadcast schedule, which will allow fans to view seven regular season games on the team’s exclusive local television partner, FOX Sports Arizona and/or FOX Sports Arizona Plus. Between the local broadcasts, five nationally-televised games on ABC and ESPN2, seven games on CBS Sports and two live-streamed games on Twitter, the Mercury will be broadcasted 21 times in 2019 (12 home, nine away), while the team’s remaining 13 games will air via WNBA League Pass, the WNBA’s exclusive streaming service available on WNBA.com and PhoenixMercury.com. A full television broadcast schedule is attached; additional games on NBATV will be announced by the league at a later date.

FOX Sports Arizona’s coverage of the 2019 season begins Thursday, June 6 in Minnesota, as the Mercury take on the Lynx at 5 p.m. Phoenix time. The Mercury’s game on Sunday, June 23 at 3 p.m. Phoenix time against its rival Los Angeles Sparks will tip-off FOX Sports Arizona’s coverage of home games this season. Hall-of-Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale returns for her sixth year as color commentator for Phoenix and will be joined by long-time Suns and Mercury host and play-by-play broadcaster Tom Leander behind the mic.

Five games in total will be featured on FOX Sports Arizona: Thursday, June 6 at Minnesota at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 17 vs. Dallas at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, August 25 vs. Chicago at 3 p.m.; Friday, September 6 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, September 8 vs. Las Vegas at 1 p.m., while the games on Sunday, June 23 and Saturday, July 20 at Dallas at 5 p.m. will air on FOX Sports Arizona Plus. The Mercury’s two games on September 6 and September 8 will be joined in progress on FOX Sports Arizona following the Arizona Diamondbacks postgame show. All Mercury games are also streamed on the FOX Sports GO app (visit FOXSportsGo.com for more information).

Information on where to find FOX Sports Arizona for each respective cable or satellite provider is as follows:

Provider Channel

Cable One 40, 731 (HD)

Comcast (Tucson) 31, 258 (HD)

Century Link Choice 34, 329 (HD)

Century Link Prism 762, 1762 (HD)

Cox 34, 1034 (HD)

DirecTV 686, 686 (HD)

DISH 415, 415 (HD)

Media Com 53, 832 (HD)

Orbitel 29, 829 (HD)

Suddenlink/Altice 38 (HD)

Western 26, 726 (HD)

Information on where to find FOX Sports Arizona Plus for each respective cable or satellite provider is as follows:

Provider Channel

Cable One 177

Comcast (Tucson) 17

Century Link Choice 999

Century Link Prism 763, 1763 (HD)

Cox 73, 1073 (HD)

DirecTV 686-1, 686-1 (HD)

Dish (channel # changes on a game-by-game basis)

Media Com 126

Orbitel 841 (HD)

Suddenlink/Altice 39, 39 (HD)

Note: Fans can visit FoxSportsArizona.com for more information.

After coming within one win of a trip to the WNBA Finals, the Phoenix Mercury return in 2019 in search of a league-record tying fourth WNBA title. Led by the All-Star trio of Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix opens its title quest on May 25 at Seattle on ABC. Tickets for Fry’s Food Stores Opening Night on Friday, May 31, at Talking Stick Resort Arena can be purchased by calling 602.252.WNBA or by visiting PhoenixMercury.com.