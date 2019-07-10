Oregano’s + Dutch Bros + D-backs = New Programming

Two television shows spotlighting the Arizona Diamondbacks are in the works for FOX Sports Arizona – and both ventures have partnerships with a pair of popular Arizona companies.

FOX Sports Arizona is excited to bring on Dutch Bros. as an advertising partner for the first time and they are a natural to be the presenting sponsor of “Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume.” The episodes will be shot inside their stylish Grayhawk location in Scottsdale with Torey Lovullo and Christian Walker scheduled as guests. Walker’s episode debuts Aug. 11 following the D-backs & Dodgers game and the debut for Lovullo’s show is TBA. This will be the sixth season of the Emmy nominated interview series that lets fans get to know more about D-backs players and coaches.

A new show done with Oregano’s will be “D-backs At The Dish.” Hosted by Mark Grace, it features Gracie talking baseball and life with Luke Weaver, Carson Kelley and some rookies while enjoying slices of delicious pizza at the Oregano’s in Old Town Scottsdale. The first episode with Weaver & Kelly debuts July 28 after D-backs & Marlins, while the show with the rookies (TBA) premieres Aug. 25 after D-backs & Brewers.