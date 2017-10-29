NAU gets 2 defensive TDs to beat Sacramento State

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Case Cookus threw for 407 yards and a score and Northern Arizona’s defense recorded two interception returns for touchdowns to lead the Lumberjacks past Sacramento State 37-17 Saturday night.

Wes Sutton intercepted Wyatt Clapper and ran 63 yards to give Northern Arizona (6-2, 5-0 Big Sky) a 17-0 lead. The Hornets quickly responded when, on their next drive, Joseph Ajeigbe galloped 71 yards to reduce the deficit to 10. Both teams added field goals, and in the third, Roman Ale found Elijah Dotson on a 48-yard scoring pass to bring Sac State to within 20-17.

The Lumberjacks stiffened on defense, and offensively, NAU reeled off 17 unanswered points, the finally blow coming with 7:03 left when Kam’Ron Johnson recorded a 46-yard pick-6 off backup Wyatt Clapper for the game’s final margin.

Ajeigbe led Sacramento State (4-4, 3-2) with 119 yards on 11 carries.

“I’m really proud of our team, we’ve been on a roll,” NAU head coach Jerome Souers said.

“Sometimes you come out to play and everything doesn’t roll out for you like you thought it was going to,” Souers said. “This was a challenging Sacramento State team that is much improved. We knew it was going to be a battle. The thing we were most concerned about today was the self-inflicted mistakes that we had. We had an inordinate amount in the first half. We have not had ball security issues that we had today. We haven’t had penalties like we committed today on both side of the ball. What I loved was the passion we showed for the game. I love it when we play hard, our guys battled and they didn’t stop. The defense was inspirational, making big plays.”

Despite playing without his leading receiver Elijah Marks, Cookus completed 35 of 57 pass attempts.

His top target in the win was freshman Chancellor Brewington, who hauled in eight passes for a season-best 119 yards while also scoring his first collegiate touchdown.

Sophomore Joe Logan led the ‘Jacks on the ground with 67 yards rushing and notched his touchdown on the ground this season. Junior Cory Young added 62 yards on 15 carries.

The Lumberjacks return to action next weekend as they hit the road to take on the University of Montana at 2:30 p.m.