Murphy, D-backs rebound with win over Marlins

MIAMI — John Ryan Murphy drove in three runs to help the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Zack Godley (9-5) pitched five innings and allowed two runs and six hits for the Diamondbacks, who are 14-4 in their last 18 games.

Arizona’s David Peralta had three hits and drove in a run, Jake Lamb had two hits and knocked in one, and Paul Goldschmidt doubled to give him 17 extra-base hits in his last 19 games.

Yoshihisa Hirano got Justin Bour to fly out with the bases loaded to end the eighth and Brad Boxberger pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances.

Starlin Castro hit his fourth home run of the season for the Marlins, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Miami’s Elieser Hernandez (0-5) struck out a career-high eight batters over four innings and allowed two runs and four hits. Ben Meyer pitched four innings in relief, allowing three runs, two earned.

Lamb and Peralta hit back-to-back doubles off Hernandez in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Bryan Holaday‘s groundout cut the deficit to 2-1.

Murphy doubled to left field for a 4-1 advantage in the fifth.

Castro’s solo shot to left brought Miami within 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

Godley exited after one batter in the sixth and earned his ninth victory of the season setting a new career high. He is 4-0 with a 3.09 ERA over his last four starts.

Murphy’s sacrifice fly in the seventh pushed the lead to 5-2.

The Marlins once again cut into the lead pulling within 5-3 on a throwing error by second baseman Ketel Marte in the bottom of the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks OF Steven Sousa (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment as a designated hitter with Single-A Visalia on Tuesday. … OF A.J. Pollock (thumb) took part in hitting activities. “I heard that it went well and he felt OK,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray (2-0, 4.88 ERA) is expected to be re-instated from the 10-day disabled list and make his first start since April 29 due to a strained right oblique. “Knowing he’s coming back is going to be a big boost for us,” Lovullo said. “Any time you bring back an All-Star or somebody of his caliber, it’s a very good sign.”

Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-4, 6.70) is coming off a start in Colorado on June 22 in which he allowed seven runs on a season-high nine hits in four innings.