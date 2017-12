Maple Leafs take advantage of gifts to blitz Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Auston Matthews enjoyed his mother’s cooking — and feasted on the lowly Arizona Coyotes.

Matthews scored in Toronto’s three-goal first period in his Arizona homecoming to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Coyotes 7-4 on Thursday night.

Facing the Coyotes in Arizona for the second time in his career, the 20-year-old Matthews scored in his second straight game after missing six because of concussion-like symptoms.

“That was a great feeling,” Matthews said.

With Toronto off since beating the Rangers on Saturday night in New York, Matthews spent the Christmas break with his family at home in Scottsdale. He enjoyed mother Ema’s home meals and played golf with father Brian and younger sister Breyana, an accomplished junior golfer.

“I didn’t see a wave of Leafs coming at us. I just saw 3 or 4 blatant mistakes. … We gave them 4 goals.” — Rick Tocchet after the @ArizonaCoyotes‘ 7-4 loss to the #MapleLeafs. pic.twitter.com/YrW5MPGslQ — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 29, 2017

The family was out in full force at Gila River Arena in the Maple Leafs’ only Arizona visit of the season. Thousands of fans wore Toronto jerseys, with Matthews’ No. 34 the most popular.

Patrick Marleau scored twice for Toronto. Zach Hyman, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Connor Brown added goals, and Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

“Seemed like everybody contributed tonight,” Matthews said. “That’s the kind of team we are.”

Josh Archibald, Brendan Perlini, Jordan Martinook and Christian Fischer scored for the NHL-worst Coyotes. Arizona was coming off a 3-1 victory in Colorado on Wednesday night.

Toronto scored three goals in a 2 1/2-minute span midway through the first period, and added three more in a 6:08 stretch in the second to put it away.

Jordan Martinook’s 3rd goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/L9D9XIzErO — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 29, 2017

“It was frustrating,” Archibald said. “They’re a speed team and unfortunately we couldn’t slow down that speed through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone.”

Hyman opened the scoring on a short-handed breakaway at 8:55 of the first. Arizona’s Derek Stepan lost control at the blue line, and Hyman sped away and beat Scott Wedgewood with a wrist shot.

Matthews added his 15th of the season 2:03 later with a wrist shot from the slot. Twenty-seven seconds later, Marner fired another wrist shot — this one while falling — past Wedgewood.

“We got behind their defense and moved the puck well,” Marner said. “We created havoc down low.”

Arizona scored twice in a 1:17 span late in the period. Archibald scored off a bouncing rebound for his first goal of the season, and Perlini connected from close range.

“There’s not much I would have changed.” — Scott Wedgewood after the #Coyotes‘ 7-4 loss to the #MapleLeafs. pic.twitter.com/mHGDzbWV55 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 29, 2017

“I think we just took our foot off the gas,” Matthews said.

The Maple Leafs revved up the offense again midway through the second.

Marleau started the spree with a power-play deflection , Nylander beat Wedgewood on a breakaway after Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s turnover, and Marleau capped the flurry from close range. The 38-year-old Marleau has 14 goals in his first season with Toronto.

“I felt great, which is weird in a six-goal game,” Wedgewood said.

Martinook scored for Arizona late in the second, and Fischer had a power-play goal in the third. Brown finished the scoring with an empty-net goal.

“They’re a speed team and unfortunately we couldn’t shut their speed down.” — Josh Archibald on the @ArizonaCoyotes‘ 7-4 loss to the #MapleLeafs. pic.twitter.com/TaqojjwpJR — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 29, 2017

UP NEXT

Coyotes play at Anaheim on Sunday.