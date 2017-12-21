Lumberjacks get big road win behind Anderson’s 24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jojo Anderson made four 3-pointers and scored 26 points and Northern Arizona defeated Jacksonville 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Jackson was 9-of-15 shooting, making half of his 3-point tries, and added five assists for the Lumberjacks (3-10), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Isaiah Thomas added 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Lenell Henry scored 11 points and Chris Bowling 10.

The Lumberjacks shot 61 percent and blocked eight shots.

Jalyn Hinton came off the bench to score a career-best 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Dolphins (4-9). Cody Helgeland added 15 points, JD Notae 13 points and six assists and Tanner Rubio 13 points. Jacksonville shot just 37 percent and under 30 percent from the arc on 27 attempts.

NAU led from the 8:24 mark of the first half and 35-23 at the break. The Lumberjacks built a 23-point second-half lead. The Dolphins cut it to nine with a minute left but Anderson made two free throws and Jacksonville missed its final two shots and turned the ball over.