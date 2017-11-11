Lake scored 24 in ASU debut, leads Sun Devils past Bengals

TEMPE, Ariz. — Shannon Evans scored 25 points and De’Quon Lake added 24, leading Arizona State to a 94-74 win over Idaho State in the regular season opener for both teams Friday night.

Lake, a 6-foot-10 transfer making his ASU debut, made 8 of 10 shots and blocked three. Tra Holder, the fourth-highest returning scorer in the Pac-12, added 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Arizona State got off to a slow start but got hot quickly and ended up making 52 percent of their shots for the game. The Sun Devils led by as many as 27 points in the second half despite rotating only seven players for all but the final minute of the game.

Jacob McCord led Idaho State with 18 points. Novak Topalovic added 13.

Arizona State used an 18-2 run to take a 22-10 lead midway through the first half, only to see Idaho State make it 30-29 with under six minutes to play.

The Bengals went the final 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the half without scoring. The Sun Devils made a pair of 3-pointers and got a thunderous dunk from Lake, then Remy Martin hit a line-drive jumper with one second to go for a 51-33 ASU lead at the break.

Lake scored 13 of his points in the first half and dunked several times throughout the game.

BIG PICTURE

Despite the departure/absence of three key players in Vila, White and Lawrence, the Sun Devils had to be encouraged by the play of two newcomers in their ASU debuts, Lake and Martin (12 points). Four home non-conference games to start the season could get ASU off to a confidence-building start in head coach Bobby Hurley’s third season.

PREGAME NEWS

The Arizona State season opened without one key returnee and two top newcomers, leaving the team with only six available scholarship players. Sophomore forward Ramon Vila, it was announced, left the team for unknown reasons. Top recruit Kimani Lawrence, a freshman forward, has a foot injury and will be re-evaluated over the weekend, and forward Romello White is still serving a suspension for a rules violation from last year, when he was with the team but ineligible to play.

UP NEXT

Idaho State hosts Utah Valley in its home opener on Nov. 14.

Arizona State welcomes San Diego State on Nov. 14.