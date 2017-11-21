Kansas State ties steals mark in lopsided win over NAU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Barry Brown had 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Kansas State took advantage of 31 Northern Arizona turnovers for an 80-58 win on Monday night.

The Wildcats (4-0) were relentless on the defensive end and scored 38 points off turnovers. Kansas State also tied a 41-year old school record with 19 steals, matching the mark that was last reached back on Jan. 10, 1976, against Tulane.

“This is what we have to do in order to put ourselves in position to win games,” Brown said. “The scouting reports so far have been excellent and I feel like our guys are in position to win games. We go through their plays and take away their tendencies and what they like to do. Credit to the coaches and our players.”

While it seemed like Kansas State was attacking the basketball with much ferocity, head coach Bruce Weber was not too happy with some portions of the Wildcats play on the night.

“We did not do a good job in the half court in the first half,” Weber said. We scored a lot on steals and in transition, but I thought in the second half we pushed it and got it over the top to Makol (Mawien) for the first time this year. But every time we got on a run, we just kind of put the breaks on.”

Northern Arizona’s turnover total has increased each game so far this season and the Lumberjacks (0-4) broke their season high in turnovers before the first media timeout of the second half.

“We played Arizona and had 14-15 turnovers and we had double that tonight,” Northern Arizona head coach Jack Murphy said. “So obviously, Kansas State and their defensive pressure really bothered us tonight. You can see impact that had on the game and you have to give coach Weber and his staff at lot of credit for the way that their guards get out there and defend.”

Although the Lumberjacks could not get going on offense, Torry Johnson scored a game high 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting with 10 coming from the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

This was the final game for the on-campus portion of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational. Kansas State and Northern Arizona each came into this game going in opposite directions and it stayed that way once the game went final. The Wildcats are starting to hit their stride on the defensive end while Northern Arizona’s issues with ball control continue to be its downfall.

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona: The Lumberjacks will face Hampton in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.

Kansas State: The Wildcats will face Arizona State in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.