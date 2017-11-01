Join Derek Stepan at Coyotes Ice Breaker on Friday, Nov. 3

Here’s your chance to interact with Coyotes center Derek Stepan. He’s the special guest for the first of this season’s Coyotes Ice Breakers, which returns to the Ice Den Scottsdale on Friday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

Fans are invited to take part in a Q&A with Stepan, Coyotes play-by-play announcer Matt McConnell and FOX Sports Arizona host Jody Jackson.

In addition to the question/answer session, there will be ticket giveaways and drink and food specials inside the 18 Degrees restaurant/lounge.

The Ice Den is located at 9375 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. The phone number is (480) 585-7465.