Jakob Chychrun assigned to Tucson for conditioning

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Coyotes second-year defenseman Jakob Chychrun, out since suffering a knee injury before the start of training camp, is taking the next step in his return to the ice, and it’s a big one.

Chychrun has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League for conditioning purposes. Presumably, when he passes that test, he’ll be ready to rejoin the Coyotes.

The 19-year-old Chychrun recorded seven goals and 13 assists for the Coyotes last season in 68 games while becoming the youngest player ever to make his NHL debut with the Coyotes. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman was takedn with the 16th selection in the 2016 entry draft.