Ice Den Scottsdale to honor Doan at rink dedication

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — As the Ice Den Scottsdale prepares for its 20th hockey season in the Valley, anniversary festivities will commence with a rink dedication ceremony recognizing former Arizona Coyotes Captain and NHL veteran Shane Doan for his accomplishments on the ice and in the community.

Coyotes Ice, LLC President Mike O’Hearn explains, “When we first realized that the timing of our plans to reconstruct and renovate the west rink lined up with Shane’s retirement, we knew immediately that there was no better player or person to celebrate and rename the rink after.”

The west rink, first called the “Moon Rink” as a nod to the Coyotes original jersey shoulder patches and more recently called the Ice Den Rink, will be officially renamed the Shane Doan Rink at a dedication ceremony on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Over 350 fans and members of the youth hockey community will attend the ticketed sold-out event to celebrate the dedication.

Following the ceremony, guests in attendance will join Doan on the ice for an inaugural skate. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sales will benefit the Shane and Andrea Doan Foundation.

“You would be hard pressed to find someone who has spent more time in this building and on the ice than Shane. I think it would be even harder to identify a building in the state where he has spent more time than the Ice Den Scottsdale,” O’Hearn said.

“For the past 20 years watching Shane be the first player on and the last player off the ice during Coyotes practices was a regular occurrence. Even since his retirement he’s in the building weekly as a member of our Jr. Coyotes coaching staff. We are thankful that he continues to share his time, experience and passion with youth hockey players, including his son Josh, looking to follow the same path. The community is fortunate to have such a loyal and dedicated leader like Shane, and the Ice Den is privileged to be a part of his career and legacy.”