Heather Berry returns to FOX Sports Arizona

Heather Berry has been hired by FOX Sports Arizona to be its newest Producer. It marks a homecoming for her, as she previously worked with the network from 2010-15. In her new role, she will be involved with Arizona Diamondbacks & Arizona Coyotes pre and postgame shows while also assisting with FOX Sports Arizona’s original programming and remote productions.

After beginning as an intern for FOX Sports Arizona in 2010, she was elevated to work in a full-time capacity as the network’s Senior Associate Producer. While in that position, she produced pre and postgame shows for the D-backs & Coyotes, as well as content for digital and original programming until 2015.

“It’s good to come back to the place where my producing career began,” Berry said. “Everything has come full circle and I’m excited to once again be working next to the people that taught, encouraged and supported me throughout my journey in television production.”

Berry then left FOX Sports Arizona to return to work and live in her native Pacific Northwest from 2015-17, where she was a Producer at ROOT Sports Northwest in Seattle. While there, she was part of the network’s coverage of the Seattle Mariners, Big Sky Football, Gonzaga basketball, West Coast Conference basketball and Washington’s high school football and basketball championships.

From 2004-2012, Berry also gained television production experience working as a stage manager, production assistant, utility and runner for FOX, CBS, TBS, NFL Network, MLB Network, ESPN, and ABC. During that time, she was part of a wide range of sports events including Major League Baseball, NCAA Football, the NFL, NBA, women’s soccer, an MLB All-Star game and MLB spring training.

Before her new position that she starts this week at FOX Sports Arizona, Berry worked locally in Arizona as a Producer on the “Arizona Prep Spotlight” show that airs weekly on the network.

Berry is a graduate of the University of Oregon and resides in Mesa with her husband Jared and son Hudson.