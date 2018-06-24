Greinke, Goldy power D-backs past Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Zack Greinke pitched six scoreless innings, staying in through two rain delays, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Saturday for their third consecutive win.

Paul Goldschmidt homered for NL West-leading Arizona, and David Peralta drove in two runs. Goldschmidt also walked twice and scored three times.

Greinke (7-5) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none. He also doubled and scored on Jon Jay‘s double in the fourth.

The Pirates hit just four balls out of the infield against Greinke.

Arizona grabbed control with five runs in the first four innings against Joe Musgrove (2-3).

The wait — both through today's delays and April/May — was worth it. That is now 9 home runs in his last 15 games for Goldy. pic.twitter.com/seOelxEZly — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) June 23, 2018

Goldschmidt walked and scored on Peralta’s triple in the first. Peralta then scored when Sean Rodriguez‘s relay throw landed in the Pirates’ dugout.

The duo combined for another run in the third when Goldschmidt walked again and scored on Peralta’s double. Chris Owings singled in Jake Lamb to make it 4-0.

Goldschmidt hit his 17th homer in the seventh, and Lamb added an RBI single in the ninth.

Musgrove’s day ended with the second rain stoppage. He allowed seven hits, struck out two and walked three.

The two delays combined to halt play for 1 hour, 21 minutes.

"Everything worked out as well as we could have expected … (and) the main guy was Zack Greinke." — Torey Lovullo said after the #Dbacks' 7-2 victory. pic.twitter.com/0ax0lxzu9t — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) June 24, 2018

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray (strained right oblique) will make his third rehab start on Monday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Clay Buchholz (1-1, 2.94 ERA) is expected to start the series finale on Sunday. In three starts on the road, he has a 2.12 ERA and is holding opponents to a .180 batting average. Pirates RHP Trevor Williams (6-4, 4.00 ERA) is coming off one of his best outings of the season, when he struck out seven over seven one-hit inning Monday against Milwaukee.