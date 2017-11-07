Goldschmidt, Lovullo are finalists for NL MVP and Manager of the Year

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks have two finalists for major league baseball’s top awards: First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and manager Torey Lovullo.

Goldschmidt is one of three finalists for National League Most Valuable Player for the third time in five years. His competition is Miami outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto.

Lovullo is up for NL Manager of the Year, along with Colorado’s Bud Black and Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts.

Goldschmidt, who finished second in NL MVP voting in 2013 and ’15, ranked among league leaders in runs scored (third, 117), RBI (fourth, 120), extra-base hits (fourth, 73), walks (fourth, 94), on-base percentage (fifth, .404), OPS (fifth, .966) and home runs (tied for sixth, 36). He also finished seventh in the majors with a .365 average with runners in scoring position and was named a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at first base for the third time in his career (won in 2013, ’15).

Lovullo, in his first year as manager, guided the D-backs to a 93-69 record, a second-place finish in the NL West in 2017 and a wild-card win over the Colorado Rockies. The 93 wins were the most by an Arizona manager in his first 162 games — one more than Bob Brenly’s 92 in 2001 — and were 24 victories more than their total in 2016, the second largest win difference in the majors behind Minnesota’s (26).

Congratulations to Torey Lovullo on being named an NL Manager of the Year finalist for his debut season! pic.twitter.com/wBruwi7l9g — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 6, 2017

Lovullo is looking to become the third D-backs manager to garner the honor, joining Bob Melvin (2007) and Kirk Gibson (2011).

The NL Manager of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and the NL MVP will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Other finalists aree:

AL Most Valuable Player: Aaron Judge, New York; Jose Altuve, Houston; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland.

AL Manager of the Year: A.J. Hinch, Houston; Terry Francona, Cleveland; Paul Molitor, Minnesota.

NL Cy Young Award: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles; Max Scherzer, Washington; Stephen Strasburg, Washington.

AL Cy Young Award: Corey Kluber, Cleveland; Chris Sale, Boston; Luis Severino, New York.

NL Rookie of the Year: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles; Josh Bell, Pittsburgh; Paul DeJong, St. Louis.

AL Rookie of the Year: Aaron Judge, New York; Andrew Benintendi, Boston; Trey Mancini, Baltimore.