Goldschmidt, Greinke win Gold Glove awards

PHOENIX — Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and pitcher Zack Greinke earned Gold Glove Awards in recognition of being the best defensive players at their position in 2017. The selections were made in a vote of major-league managers and coaches.

It is the third Gold Glove for Goldschmidt, 30, who tied for second in the majors with 10 defensive runs saved. He previously won in 2015 and 2013 and is the first in franchise history to win three Gold Gloves.

Greinke, 34, won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award and second as a Diamondback. He had perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, handling 56 total chances without an error.