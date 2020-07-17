FOX SPORTS ARIZONA WILL TELEVISE COYOTES / PREDATORS STANLEY CUP QUALIFIER SERIES

Hockey’s back – and so is FOX Sports Arizona’s unmatched coverage of the Arizona Coyotes.

When they take on the Nashville Predators in a National Hockey League Stanley Cup Qualifier Series, every game from the best-of-five match-up in Edmonton will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus and streamed on the FOX Sports GO app.

But before the puck drops on that series, the Coyotes one exhibition game in Edmonton will also be televised on FOX Sports Arizona Plus. They will play the Vegas Golden Knights on July 30th and it begins at 7 p.m.

With a high priority being placed on COVID-19 precautions and safety, FOX Sports Arizona’s announcing teams of Matt McConnell and Tyson Nash will call the action while situated in separate television booths inside Gila River Arena. Todd Walsh will also be at Gila River Arena to host the network’s “Coyotes Live” pre and postgame shows before and after every game of the series. In addition, McConnell, Nash and Paul Bissonnette will appear on the pre and postgame shows and be part of in-between period coverage with Walsh.

Here is the complete schedule for the Coyotes & Predators series – all times listed are Arizona time:

Game 1 – Sunday, Aug. 2 / FOX Sports Arizona

10:30 am pregame show

11:00 am game

Game 2 – Tuesday, Aug. 4 / FOX Sports Arizona Plus

11:00 am pregame show

11:30 am game

Game 3 – Wednesday, Aug. 5 / FOX Sports Arizona & FOX Sports Arizona Plus

11:00 am pregame show

11:30 am game

Game 4 – Friday, Aug. 7 (if necessary): TBD

Game 5 – Sunday, Aug. 9 (if necessary): TBD

FOX Sports Arizona televises the most regional sports action in the state and is the exclusive cable television home of the Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Interscholastic Association championship events and New Mexico State University. FOX Sports Arizona is currently seen in 2.5 million households in Arizona & New Mexico and can also be seen across the country via home satellite services. For even more coverage of the local sports scene, check out FSAZ’s social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and You Tube.