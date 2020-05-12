Fox Sports Arizona to Re-Air Four of The Mercury’s Historic WNBA Finals Games

In partnership with the Mercury’s exclusive broadcast partner, FOX Sports Arizona, four of the Mercury’s most iconic games in franchise history will air once more beginning May 19, one week from today. Relive the excitement of the Mercury’s three WNBA championships, as FSAZ replays the 2014 title-clincher, Game 3 at Chicago on May 19; the 2009 title-clincher, Game 5 against Indiana in Phoenix on May 24; plus, both Game 4 (in Phoenix) and Game 5 (title-clincher in Detroit) of the 2007 WNBA Finals on June 3 and June 6, respectively. Re-airs can also be viewed on the FOX Sports GO app.

2014 WNBA Finals Game 3: Premiere Airdate on May 19 at 7 p.m. (Re-runs on May 20 at 2:30 p.m. and May 22 at 4:30 p.m.)

Coming off the best regular season in WNBA history and a league-record 29 wins, which included a 16-game win streak, the Mercury continued its dominance in the playoffs and traveled to Chicago to complete a Finals sweep in Game 3. But the squad who had run to blow-out victories in Phoenix in Games 1 and 2 would be without Defensive Player of the Year Brittney Griner due to injury in the clinching game. The back-and-forth contest came down to the wire when Diana Taurasi’s running one-hander with 14.3 seconds left in Game 3 secured the title, as she went on to pick up her second career WNBA Finals MVP honor after averaging 20.3 points per game during the 2014 Finals.

2009 WNBA Finals Game 5: Premiere Airdate on May 24 at 3 p.m. (Re-runs on May 26 at 1:30 p.m. and May 27 at 1:30 p.m.)

In their second Finals trip in three seasons, and behind 2009 WNBA MVP Diana Taurasi, Phoenix battled back from a 2-1 deficit in the Finals series against Indiana, including a Game 4 win on the road, to force a Game 5 on its home court. In front of a sold-out 17,313 fans at U.S. Airways Center, Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter combined to score 50 points, Penny Taylor added 14, and the Mercury clinched its first (and only one of the three) on its home floor. Confetti fell in Phoenix as Taurasi was named WNBA Finals MVP after averaging 20.4 points in the five-game series.

2007 WNBA Finals Game 4: Premiere Airdate on June 3 at 5 p.m. (Re-runs on June 4 at 3 p.m. and June 6 at 1 p.m.)

After relying on a run-and-gun attack that completely changed the league’s landscape, the Mercury found itself in its second WNBA Finals in franchise history (1998), eyeing the reigning champion Detroit Shock. Down 2-1 in the series without home court advantage and on the verge of elimination, the Mercury grinded and clawed its way to a 77-76 win, relying on down-the-stretch heroics of Cappie Pondexter on the offensive end, and a defensive stop in the final moments to send the series to a deciding Game 5. In perhaps the most exciting home game in franchise history to that point, the Mercury trailed by four with 1:55 remaining before closing out the game on a 7-2 run, all seven of which were either scored or assisted-on by Pondexter.

2007 WNBA Finals Game 5: Premiere Airdate on June 6 at 3 p.m. (Re-runs on June 7 at 4 p.m. and June 8 at 4 p.m.)

Forcing Game 5 was a monumental task, but winning Game 5 proved a historic one, as the Mercury became the first team in WNBA history to clinch a championship on the road. After what had been a tightly-contested series for four games, the Mercury raced to a 20-9 lead midway through the first quarter. Detroit would never get closer than nine points, and Phoenix cruised to a 108-97 win to claim the 2007 WNBA Title. While Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter continued to light up the scoreboard, it was Penny Taylor’s game-high 30 points that led the way for the Mercury to raise the team’s first banner.

Game Matchup Premiere Re-Air Airdate Time Re-Air Dates & Times*

2014 WNBA Finals GM 3: Phoenix at Chicago May 19 7:00 PM 5/20 at 2:30 pm, 5/22 at 4:30 pm

2009 WNBA Finals GM 5: Phoenix vs. Indiana May 24 3:00 PM 5/26 at 1:30 pm, 5/27 at 1:30 pm

2007 WNBA Finals GM 4: Phoenix vs. Detroit June 3 5:00 PM 6/4 at 3:00 pm; 6/6 at 1:00 pm

2007 WNBA Finals GM 5: Phoenix at Detroit June 6 3:00 PM 6/7 at 4:00 pm; 6/8 at 4:00 pm

*subject to change

Information on where to find FOX Sports Arizona for each respective cable or satellite provider can be found by clicking here.