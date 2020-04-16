FOX SPORTS ARIZONA TO AIR “SUNSDAY CLASSICS”

Beginning this Sunday, FOX Sports Arizona will premiere a new programming venture that showcases must-see Phoenix Suns games from the past – and the network tips off the schedule with a 1990 NBA Western Conference semi-final match-up when the Suns took down the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Sunsday Classics” debuts April 19 and offers Suns playoff games every Sunday night while the NBA is not playing. In addition to unforgettable games, it also features some of the best players in NBA history. Legendary names like Steve Nash, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Dirk Nowitzki, James Worthy and Gary Payton are just some of the stars viewers can watch play again on FOX Sports Arizona.

Here’s the complete schedule until May 10 (games will re-air during the week). Additional games can be added as the NBA’s hiatus continues.

“Sunsday Classics” games (box score via Basketball Reference):

April 19 / 8:00 pm: 1990 NBA Semi-Finals Game 5 / Suns at Lakers (Kevin Johnson goes for 37, Magic Johnson scores 43 – Suns win 106-103)

April 26 / 8:00 pm: 2005 NBA Semi-Finals Game 6 / Suns at Mavericks (Steve Nash scores 39 with 12 assists, Shawn Marion 38 pts & 16 rebounds – Suns win in OT 130-126)

May 3 / 8:00 pm: 1993 NBA Western Conference Finals Game 5 / Sonics at Suns (Charles Barkley triple-double with 43/15/10 – Suns win 120-114)

May 10 / 8:00 pm: 1993 NBA Western Conference Finals Game 7 / Sonics at Suns (Charles Barkley has 44 points & 24 rebounds – Suns win 123-11)

In addition to “Sunsday Classics,” FOX Sports Arizona is also offering other Phoenix Suns programming throughout the week. The team’s “Since 68,” “The Outlet Podcast,” and “Valley Chatz” programs are currently airing and will serve as a 90-minute block of Sunday programming starting at 6:30 p.m. to lead viewers into the classic game replays.

FOX Sports Arizona televises the most regional sports action in the state and is the exclusive cable television home of the Phoenix Suns, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Coyotes, Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Mercury, Arizona Interscholastic Association championship events and New Mexico State University. FOX Sports Arizona is currently seen in 2.5 million households in Arizona & New Mexico and can also be seen across the country via home satellite services. For even more coverage of the local sports scene, check out FSAZ’s social network platforms on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.