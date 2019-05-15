FOX Sports Arizona Showcases Arizona High School Baseball History Tomorrow

Due to last night’s historic 16-inning Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 5A baseball championship game, FOX Sports Arizona is adjusting its programming schedule for tomorrow (Thursday, May 16) to ensure fans can watch the longest game in Arizona high school baseball state championship history in its entirety.

The 5-hour and 35-minute marathon that featured Horizon beating Nogales 7-4 will air at 6:30 pm.

The 6A baseball championship game – Hamilton’s 8-1 win over Corona del Sol — will now air for the first time on Friday, May 17, at 3:30 pm. (originally scheduled for May 16 at 9:00 pm).

Here is the revised schedule for the AIA 5A and 6A softball and baseball game replays on FOX Sports Arizona:

Thursday, May 16:

2:30 pm (5A Softball) – Ironwood Ridge vs Centennial

4:30 pm (6A Softball) – Sandra Day O’Connor vs Pinnacle

6:30 pm (5A Baseball) – Horizon vs Nogales

Friday, May 17:

3:30 pm (6A Baseball) – Corona del Sol vs Hamilton

Dates and times for additional replays will be announced later today.

Play-by-Play: Brett Quintyne

Analyst: Richard Hamilton