FOX Sports Arizona receives 11 Emmy nominations for D-backs, Coyotes coverage

FOX Sports Arizona came away with 11 nominations for the Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards – the most for the network since 2013 – at last night’s nomination ceremony.

FOX Sports Arizona was nominated in large part due to the strength of the live event coverage which was anchored by Todd Walsh and Jody Jackson and produced by Brad Weimer and Graham Taylor, all of whom received nominations for their work. D-backs Live analyst Mark Grace also received a nomination for his work as Program Host-Moderator for Mark Grace: Storytime!.

Tom Elsner led FOX Sports Arizona with three nominations (D-backs Give Back: Foundation for Blind Children, Producer and Editor, Arizona Diamondbacks Open 2017-18, Producer and Editor and for Sports Editor). Jackson was nominated twice (Sports Reporter and Anchor) as were Weimer (D-backs Baseball: Mic’d Up Manager, Producer and Live Sports Producer) and Brian Maas (D-backs Baseball: Mic’d Up Manager, Director and D-backs Live: Postseason Clinch, Director).

Al Porteous rounded out the nominations for his work on D-backs Live-Postseason Clinch as Producer.

The winners will be announced at the 41st Annual Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards on September 22nd.