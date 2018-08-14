FOX Sports Arizona donates 300 backpacks to Blackwater Community School as part of its #FOXGives initiative

FOX Sports Arizona, as part of its annual FOX Gives initiative, donated 300 backpacks to the students of Blackwater Community School in Coolidge today. FOX Sports Arizona staff members stuffed the backpacks with school supplies last Friday and then made the trip to the school today in order to help hand them out to the deserving students. Kids from grades K-5 received backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“For somebody to come in and have the thought to give them [students] something — they appreciate it just that much,” Gila River Casino & Hotels public relations and community liaison Manuel Hernandez said. “Some of the kids don’t have the opportunity to get the items that are being given out today and it is going to go a long way to help them do their school work and to help them out.”

The school, which is located on the Gila River Indian Community, is a hybrid school meaning grades K-3 operate under the Bureau of Indian Education, while grades four and five fall under the Arizona State Charter Board under the banner of Akimel O’Otham Pee Posh Charter School Inc.

“We were so excited, we couldn’t believe that we were lucky enough to be the recipients of the backpacks,” assistant principal Misty Lopez said. “The students can’t believe it. They were so excited this morning. Teachers are grateful because one thing we always need is school supplies.”

FOX Sports Arizona has donated backpacks for the past three years in efforts to provide less fortunate students with adequate means to get an education free from distraction according to Lopez. Last year’s recipient was Saint Peter Indian Mission School also located on the Gila River Indian Community.

“Through partnerships like this with FOX Sports Arizona and the Diamondbacks, Cardinals, and Coyotes, they allow us to bring these types of events back to the community in order to give back to the community,” Hernandez said.