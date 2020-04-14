FOX SPORTS ARIZONA DEBUTS “CLASSIC COYOTES NIGHT” ON APRIL 20

FOX Sports Arizona is set to roll out another night of programming specifically created for one of its team partners and this one will let Arizona Coyotes fans take a trip down memory lane.

“Classic Coyotes Night” debuts Monday, April 20, and it will showcase memorable Coyotes games from the past every Monday night while the NHL is not playing. The first four games are all Coyotes victories from their 2012 first-round NHL Playoffs series win against the Chicago Blackhawks. That season, the Coyotes went on to advance to the Western Conference Final against the Los Angeles Kings.

Here’s the complete schedule until May 18. Additional games will be added in the upcoming weeks

April 20 – 7:00 pm: Coyotes vs Blackhawks / Game 1 / 1st round (4/12/12)

April 27 – 7:00 pm: Coyotes at Blackhawks / Game 3 (4/17/12)

May 4 – 7:00 pm: Coyotes at Blackhawks Game 4 (4/19/12)

May 11 – 4:00 pm: Coyotes at Blackhawks Game 6 (4/23/12)

May 18 – 7:00 pm: Coyotes vs Nashville / Game 1 / 2nd round (4/27/12)

In addition to “Classic Coyotes Night” on Mondays, FOX Sports Arizona will also continue to spotlight the Arizona Coyotes by airing games from this past season, as well the team’s “NHL 20” video game simulations and its “Home Trippin’ With Biz” show throughout the week.

The network also debuts “The Pursuit” tonight at 5:30 & 9:30 p.m. – it’s a sit-down conversation featuring Rick Tocchet, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo and Todd Walsh and FOX Sports Arizona is also currently airing programs from its Coyotes original programming lineup such as “Ice Breakers,” “Driven In” and “Cup of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume.”