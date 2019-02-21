FOX Sports Arizona celebrates Shane Doan this Sunday

One of the most anticipated moments in Arizona Coyotes history gets the star treatment it deserves this Sunday when FOX Sports Arizona honors the most popular player to ever wear a Coyotes sweater.

“Shane Doan: A Celebration” is 11 consecutive hours of programming dedicated to Doan on the day his #19 jersey retired by the Coyotes. Highlighted by the pregame jersey retirement ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. at Gila River Arena, the schedule also includes original programming and replays of two of Doan’s memorable games in Arizona.

Sunday’s lineup is as follows:

11:30 a.m. Coyotes vs Jets (2015) – Doan becomes the all-time leading goal scorer in Coyotes history

1:30 p.m. Coyotes vs Wild (2017) – Doan’s last game with the Coyotes

3:30 p.m. Arizona Coyotes: 19 Moments / 19 of Doan’s most memorable moments

4 p.m. Arizona Coyotes Ice Breakers: Shane Doan & Friends

5 p.m. Shane Doan jersey retirement pregame ceremony coverage

7 p.m. Jets at Coyotes

Coyotes Live postgame show follows

