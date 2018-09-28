FOX SPORTS APP STREAMING FAQs-PHOENIX SUNS

The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays.

Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Will I be able to stream Suns games this season?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Arizona as a part of your channel line-up, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Arizona’s Suns telecasts on the FOX Sports app as part of your video subscription.

How does it work and how much does it cost?

If a Suns game is being televised on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus, it will also be available on the FOX Sports app. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s User ID and Password. There is no additional charge to use the FOX Sports app.

How can I access the FOX Sports App?

The FOX Sports app is currently available on mobile devices including iOS and Android. FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices including Android TV, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku Players and Roku TV, Xbox One. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play or visit FOXSports.com.

At this time, Chromecast functionality are not supported, but will be in future updates.

Why do I need to sign in?

FOX Sports Mobile App is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports Mobile App allows viewers to watch on best available screen – at home or on the go.

Which pay-TV providers participate in the FOX Sports App?

Every major pay-TV provider participates in the FOX Sports App.

What if I do not have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password.

FOX Sports App is not working. What can I do?

You can contact us by visiting foxsports.custhelp.com.

For more information, please visit foxsports.com.