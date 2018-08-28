Fitzgerald, Gonzalez, Doan among Arizona stars to serve in McCain’s memorial

PHOENIX — Three Arizona sports legends will participate in Sen. John McCain’s memorial service Thursday.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is one of six speakers who will pay tribute to McCain, while former Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez and former Coyotes forward Shane Doan will serve as pallbearers.

The three athletes were close friends of McCain.

Bob Brenly, manager of the D-backs’ 2001 World Series championship team and current analyst on FOX Sports Arizona, also will attend the service.

Fitzgerald’s tribute will come before that of former vice president Joe Biden. The Cardinals will play their final preseason game later that night against the visiting Broncos.

.@LarryFitzgerald speaks about being invited to give a eulogy for Senator John McCain on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DB2qzadz3X — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 28, 2018

McCain had a strong connection to Fitzgerald and the Cardinals. He attended Cardinals games and made an appearance at training camp before the 2017 season. Fitzgerald became friends with the senator, penning a tribute to him last Christmas and visiting him this year.

Doan and Gonzalez, who are both retired from their sports, are two of 14 pallbearers. Both men released statements after the death of McCain, praising the senator’s patriotism and friendship.

McCain, an avid Arizona sports fan, died Saturday at age 81.

Thursday’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at North Phoenix Baptist Church in Phoenix. About 1,000 seats were made available to the public.