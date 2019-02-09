First ‘Baseball Day Arizona’ set for April 13

PHOENIX — FOX Sports Arizona, in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Saturday announced plans for the inaugural “Baseball Day Arizona.” The first-of-its kind, all-day event will celebrate the sport that is synonymous with the state of Arizona and it will take place on Saturday, April 13.

The day will include 24 hours of baseball and softball programming on FOX Sports Arizona, highlighted by three live game broadcasts featuring Arizona teams, including high school baseball, college softball and Major League Baseball.

Beginning at 10 a.m. that day from Chase Field, a pair of traditional Arizona high school baseball powers start the triple-header when the Corona del Sol Aztecs face the Desert Vista Thunder. It will be a typical 7-innning AIA regular season game. D-backs television play-by-play announcer Steve Berthiaume will do the play-by-play and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez is the analyst.

After that game, FOX Sports Arizona will take viewers to Grand Canyon University where the Lopes softball team hosts the University of Arizona at 1 p.m. Handling the play-by-play announcing duties for this big in-state intercollegiate match-up will be Barry Buetel. The analyst and reporter will be named at a later date.

Finally, at 5 p.m., the action shifts back to Chase Field when the D-backs play the San Diego Padres. Steve Berthiaume will handle play-by-play for a second game this day, working alongside D-backs analyst Bob Brenly with Jody Jackson handling game reporting duties.

In addition to the three games, FOX Sports Arizona will offer studio programming from its set on the Chase Field Plaza outside Game Seven Grill. Hosted by Todd Walsh, Jody Jackson, Mark Grace and Brandon Webb, they will get everything going at 9:30 a.m. In addition to the pre- and post-game shows, they will be there throughout the day with numerous guests and introducing viewers to features done by FOX Sports Arizona’s original programming department that showcase baseball and softball around the state of Arizona.

“FOX Sports Arizona is proud to make Arizona the home of the first-ever FOX Sports signature event dedicated to baseball and softball,” said Brian Hogan, FOX Sports Arizona Sr. Vice President & General Manager. “It’s our expectation this will become an annual event and will get bigger and better each and every year. I would like to thank the Arizona Diamondbacks, Grand Canyon University, University of Arizona, Arizona Interscholastic Association, Corona del Sol High School and Desert Vista High School for their partnership on this exciting day.”

“We are thrilled to work with FOX Sports Arizona to showcase a full day of baseball in Arizona,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “The history of baseball has deep roots in Arizona, dating back to the 1800s, and we are eager to highlight not just D-backs baseball, but also high school baseball and college softball. Baseball is played year-round in Arizona with the Cactus League kicking off Spring Training throughout the Valley, D-backs baseball in the summer, Arizona Fall League and little leagues across Arizona participating in the D-backs Give Back Jersey program. Uniting together to celebrate baseball for one day is what makes our community so special and we look forward to making Baseball Day Arizona a tradition for many years to come.”

Baseball and softball teams of all ages, as well as baseball and softball fans from all around the state are encouraged to take part in “Baseball Day Arizona” on April 13 by posting photos or videos on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and use the hashtag #BaseballDayAZ. FOX Sports Arizona and the D-backs will share the photos on their social media platforms throughout the day and some will also be chosen to appear on television during the FOX Sports Arizona’s programming.

In addition to being able to watch all of this on FOX Sports Arizona, everything will also be streamed on the free FOX Sports app, making it easier for fans to keep up with what’s happening even when they are out watching their favorite team play in person that day!

Here’s the programming lineup for the 24 hours of “Baseball Day Arizona”:

12 a.m. Rockies at D-backs from 4/1/98 (first D-backs regular season telecast on FOX Sports Arizona)

3 a.m. Padres at D-backs (replay of previous night’s game )

6 a.m. Diamondbacks Live Postgame (re-air)

6:30 a.m. Braves at D-backs from April 26, 2001 (Luis Gonzalez 13th homer in April – then MLB record)

9:30 a.m. Baseball Day Arizona Pregame

10 a.m. Baseball Day Arizona: Corona del Sol vs. Desert Vista

12:30 p.m. Baseball Day Arizona Live

1 p.m. Baseball Day Arizona: Arizona vs. Grand Canyon softball

3 p.m. Baseball Day Arizona Live

4:30 p.m. Diamondbacks Live Pregame

5 p.m. Padres at D-backs

8 p.m. Diamondbacks Live Postgame

8:30 p.m. Baseball Day Arizona Recap

9:30 p.m. Diamondbacks Live Postgame

10 p.m. Padres at D-backs (replay)