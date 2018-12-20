Enjoy a D-backs, Coyotes marathon on Christmas Day

FOX Sports Arizona’s shopping is done — and it is leaving some memorable presents under the tree for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes.

For 13 consecutive hours on Christmas Day, the network will showcase some of the best offerings from its 2018 original programming lineup with a Holiday Marathon that will be bring a smile to any fan of the Coyotes or D-backs.

The final present you can unwrap on Christmas morning, it all starts at 9 a.m. and also includes the debut of the most recent Coyotes Ice Breakers featuring Alex Goligoski.

9 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Rick Tocchet

9:30 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Derek Stepan

Valley living quickly grew on @DerekStepan21 and family. pic.twitter.com/73FI1CYJK1 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 11, 2018

10 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Steven Souza

10:30 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Nick Ahmed

11 a.m. 5 Minutes In The Box With Tyson Nash — Antti Raanta/Rick Tocchet/Paul Bissonnette

11:30 a.m. Coyotes Driven In — Clayton Keller & Christian Fischer

12 p.m. D-backs Driven In — Torey Lovullo

12:30 p.m. D-backs Driven In — Luis Gonzalez & Eric Byrnes

1 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — Warning Track, Wall, You Can Touch Em All

1:30 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — Good Morning, Good Afternoon And Goodnight

2 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — He Caught The Baseball

2:30 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — 20th Anniversary Team Ceremony

3 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Christian Fischer

3:30 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Jakob Chychrun

4 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Clayton Keller

4:30 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Brad Richardson

5 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Vinnie Hinostroza

5:30 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Alex Goligoski

6 p.m. Urban Coyotes – Christian Fischer/Jakob Chychrun/Paul Bissonnette

6:30 p.m. D-backs Local 9: Archie Bradley/Yoshi Hirano/Mike Butcher

When Randy Johnson sees your @LouisVuitton sandals, you're going to hear it! Even if you're @ArchieBradley7 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k04AjHFzti — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 5, 2018

7 p.m. Mark Grace Storytime Theater

7:30 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — Warning Track, Wall, You Can Touch Em All

8 p.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Rick Tocchet

8:30 p.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Nick Ahmed

9 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Vinnie Hinostroza

9:30 p.m. D-backs Driven In — Torey Lovullo