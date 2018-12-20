Enjoy a D-backs, Coyotes marathon on Christmas Day
FOX Sports Arizona’s shopping is done — and it is leaving some memorable presents under the tree for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes.
For 13 consecutive hours on Christmas Day, the network will showcase some of the best offerings from its 2018 original programming lineup with a Holiday Marathon that will be bring a smile to any fan of the Coyotes or D-backs.
The final present you can unwrap on Christmas morning, it all starts at 9 a.m. and also includes the debut of the most recent Coyotes Ice Breakers featuring Alex Goligoski.
9 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Rick Tocchet
9:30 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Derek Stepan
Valley living quickly grew on @DerekStepan21 and family. pic.twitter.com/73FI1CYJK1
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 11, 2018
10 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Steven Souza
10:30 a.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Nick Ahmed
11 a.m. 5 Minutes In The Box With Tyson Nash — Antti Raanta/Rick Tocchet/Paul Bissonnette
11:30 a.m. Coyotes Driven In — Clayton Keller & Christian Fischer
Should roommates @ClaytonKeller37 and @Cfish61 get a cat? It's complicated.#DrivenIn pic.twitter.com/52snW5jZgB
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) December 9, 2018
12 p.m. D-backs Driven In — Torey Lovullo
12:30 p.m. D-backs Driven In — Luis Gonzalez & Eric Byrnes
1 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — Warning Track, Wall, You Can Touch Em All
1:30 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — Good Morning, Good Afternoon And Goodnight
2 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — He Caught The Baseball
2:30 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — 20th Anniversary Team Ceremony
3 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Christian Fischer
3:30 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Jakob Chychrun
4 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Clayton Keller
4:30 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Brad Richardson
5 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Vinnie Hinostroza
5:30 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Alex Goligoski
6 p.m. Urban Coyotes – Christian Fischer/Jakob Chychrun/Paul Bissonnette
6:30 p.m. D-backs Local 9: Archie Bradley/Yoshi Hirano/Mike Butcher
When Randy Johnson sees your @LouisVuitton sandals, you're going to hear it! Even if you're @ArchieBradley7 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k04AjHFzti
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 5, 2018
7 p.m. Mark Grace Storytime Theater
7:30 p.m. D-backs 20th Anniversary — Warning Track, Wall, You Can Touch Em All
8 p.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Rick Tocchet
8:30 p.m. Cup Of Coffee With Steve Berthiaume — Nick Ahmed
9 p.m. Coyotes Ice Breakers — Vinnie Hinostroza
9:30 p.m. D-backs Driven In — Torey Lovullo
In this episode of @Dbacks Driven In, hear all about the safari Torey Lovullo and his family went on last off-season! 🐃🐘For more, watch the premiere tonight at 7:30pm on FOX Sports AZ. pic.twitter.com/fBxXW4UuR4
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 22, 2018
