Duclair’s hat trick nets Coyotes OT win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario — Anthony Duclair gave the lowly Arizona Coyotes another two points.

Duclair scored in overtime to complete a hat trick and the Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday for their second straight victory.

Antti Raanta made 30 saves to help the Coyotes improve to 4-15-3. On Thursday night in Montreal, they rallied to beat the Canadiens 5-4 for their first regulation victory of the season.

“I think it was a well-earned win to be honest,” Duclair said. “We carried that momentum from the Montreal game and all four lines were rolling and we just played a solid 60 minutes.”

“Night, night, Ottawa!” @aducalir10, a healthy scratch 6 times this season, caps his 2nd career hat trick with the game winner in overtime. pic.twitter.com/GYtcCL6yzM — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 18, 2017

Duclair scored at 1:23 of overtime, his shot trickling through Condon’s pads and over the goal line.

Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon stopped 25 shots. They lost a 2-1 lead in the third period.

“When it was 2-1 we had many chances to bury them and we didn’t,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. “You’ve got to be able to win games at 2-1, you have to. It’s not even about getting that third one it’s about not giving that last one.”

The Senators opened the scoring late in the first when Tom Pyatt sprung Stone down the wing to beat Raanta for his team-leading 13th goal. The Coyotes tied it less than two minutes latere. Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson tried to knock down Jason Demers’ pass, but it got past him and allowed Duclair to beat him in a foot race as he wrapped a puck behind Condon.

Ottawa regained the lead early in the second when Cody Ceci’s rebound bounced right to Borowiecki for an open right side.

“We can definitely turn this season around.” — @aduclair10, who scores all 3 @ArizonaCoyotes goals for his 2nd career hat trick & a 3-2 win pic.twitter.com/JUFQUctuv2 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) November 18, 2017

Duclair tied it at 2 on a power play midway through the third period. Condon dove to make the save, but whiffed on the puck leaving an easy play for Duclair.

“I saw an opportunity to make a play, it was the right decision, and I just didn’t execute it and missed the puck,” Condon said. “I was just trying to chip it past Duclair and missed it so something else to work on in practice.”

Notes: Senators D Chris Wideman tore a hamstring Thursday night and is out indefinitely. … Boucher coached his 100th game with the Senators. … Arizona’s Christian Dvorak played his 100th NHL game … “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek was on hand for the game. He was in Ottawa to receive the Order of Canada.

UP NEXT

Coyotes at Toronto on Monday.