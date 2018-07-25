D-backs get reliever Andriese from Rays for 2 minor leaguers

The Diamondbacks on Wednesday acquired right-hander Matt Andriese from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league catcher Michael Perez and minor league righty Brian Shaffer.

Andriese went 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA in 23 relief appearances and four starts for the Rays this year. He has gone at least two innings 16 times and three or more innings five times in his 23 relief appearances.

“Our goal was to acquire some pitching at the deadline and … Matt is a pretty accomplished pitcher,” Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said.

Andriese could end up a starter in the future, Hazen said. Andriese is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time next winter, meaning the D-backs will have control of him for at least three more seasons.

“We’re looking at this from both the short- and long-term,” Hazen said.

Right-hander Randall Delgado was designated for assignment to make room for Andriese. Delgado was 2-0 with a 5.14 ERA in seven innings after he missed the first half of the seasons due to multiple injuries. Delgado filled multiple roles last season, like Andriese could going forward.

Perez, 25, has thrown out 34.8 percent of attempted base stealers in his minor league career. He hit .284 with six homers and 29 RBI in 58 games at Triple-A Reno.

Shaffer, 21, is 7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 19 starts for High-A Kane County.