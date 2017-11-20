Diamondbacks announce 34-game spring training schedule

PHOENIX — While it might be a stretch to say spring training is right around the corner, it’s never too early to start thinking about it.

The D-backs on Monday released their 34-game Cactus League schedule for 2018. It features 20 games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick — 17 as the home team and three as visitors against the Colorado Rockies — and two at Chase Field.

The D-backs also announced that Fan Fest will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Salt River Fields.

With the 2018 regular season getting an earlier-than-usual start on March, the spring training schedule has been moved up to accommodate. The D-backs play their first spring game on Feb. 21 — an exhibition game against Arizona State University as part of the annual Collegiate Baseball Series.

The first official Cactus League game will be on Feb. 23 at Salt River Fields against the Rockies.

The D-backs and Rockies, who met in the National League wild-card game in October, will likely be tired of seeing each other by the time April rolls around. In addition to training at a shared facility, they will play each other six times during the Cactus League schedule, and then play each three more times at Chase Field, March 29-31, in the opening series of the regular season.

In addition to the Rockies, the D-backs play two games apiece against NL West rivals Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco and San Diego. The play four games against Cleveland, three each against Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Kansas City and the Chicago White Sox, and two games against the Chicago Cubs.

They have no games scheduled against Texas, Oakland or Seattle.

Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced at $13 (lawn seating) and $24 to $40 (grandstand). Spring training season tickets go on sale Dec. 14 for D-backs season-ticket holders and Dec. 18 for the general public.

Individual game tickets for all 33 games at Salt River Fields will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Salt River Fields Ticket Office, at dbacks.com/spring or by calling (888) 490-0383 or (480) 362-9467.

2018 D-backs spring training schedule

Wed. Feb. 21 — Arizona State University, 1:10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 — at Colorado, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 — Cleveland, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 — Milwaukee, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 — Colorado (ss), Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 — at Cincinnati (ss), Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 — at San Francisco, Scottsdale, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 — Colorado, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, March 1 — Milwaukee, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Friday, March 2 — at Colorado, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 — at LA Dodgers, Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 — Chicago Cubs, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 5 — at San Diego, Peoria, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, March 6 — L.A. Angels, 1:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7 — OFF

Thursday, March 8 — at Milwaukee, Maryvale, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 9 — at Kansas City, Surprise, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 — Kansas City, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 — at Chicago White Sox, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 12 — Colorado, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13 — OFF

Wednesday, March 14 — Cincinnati, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, March 15 — at Chicago Cubs, Sloan Park, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 16 — LA Dodgers, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 — San Diego, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 — at Cincinnati, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 19 — Chicago White Sox, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20 — at L.A. Angels, Tempe Diablo, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21 — San Francisco, Salt River Fields, 6:40 p.m.

Thursday, March 22 — Chicago White Sox, Salt River Fields, 6:40 p.m.

Friday, March 23 — at Cleveland, Goodyear, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 — Kansas City (ss), Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 — at L.A. Angels (ss), Tempe Diablo, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 — at Colorado, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

Monday, March 26 — Cleveland, Chase Field, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27 — Cleveland, Chase Field, 12:40 p.m.