D-backs swept, eliminated from postseason contention

PHOENIX — Kyle Freeland extended his unbeaten streak to 10 starts, and Colorado beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep than kept the Rockies 1 games behind St. Louis for the NL’s second wild card with one week remaining in the regular season.

Arizona lost for the seventh time in eight games and was eliminated from contention in the NL West and wild-card race. The Diamondbacks led the division entering the final month but are 5-16 in September.

Freeland (16-7) allowed seven hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.84. He is 7-0 since an Aug. 10 loss at St. Louis.

Nolan Arenado hit an RBI double in the third and Gerardo Parra had a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Zach Godley (14-11) lost his fourth straight, allowing six hits and three walks in five innings.

"We have that little 'e' next to our name and that hurts. That's painful." — Torey Lovullo after his #Dbacks are eliminated from postseason contention. pic.twitter.com/R8Z8NxSTRc — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 23, 2018

Freeland got out of a first-and-third jam in the seventh, retiring Eduardo Escobar on an inning-ending popout. After Adam Ottavino walked a pair of batters with one out in the eighth, Seughwan Oh struck out A.J. Pollock and retired Ketel Marte on a flyout.

Wade Davis got three straight outs for his NL-leading 41st save in 47 chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks RF Steven Souza Jr. left after the fourth inning with lower back spasms.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray (6-2) is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who go with star LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-5., 2.45). Ray has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts.