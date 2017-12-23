D-backs, Japanese reliever Hirano reach $6M, 2-year deal

PHOENIX — Japanese right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The 33-year-old is looked at by Arizona to provide bullpen depth and possibly compete to be the team’s closer. His deal was announced Friday.

Hirano was 3-7 with 29 saves and a 2.67 ERA in 58 relief appearances last season in Japan's Pacific League

Hirano spent 12 seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League, including the last eight as a reliever. He was 3-7 with 29 saves and a 2.67 ERA in 58 relief appearances last season and 10-25 with 143 saves and a 2.64 ERA in his last four seasons, striking out 284.

He played for Japan in this year’s World Baseball Classic, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six relief appearances.