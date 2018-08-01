D-backs bolster bullpen with pair of deadline deals

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks brought back a familiar sidearm right-hander and acquired a left-hander who happened to be just down the hall in a pair of trade deadline moves designed to bolster the bullpen.

Brad Ziegler, who pitched for Arizona from 2011 to 2016 and holds several club relief records, was traded back to the Diamondbacks by Miami in exchange for minor league right-hander Tommy Eveld.

Arizona also picked up left-hander Jake Diekman from the Texas Ranger for minor league pitcher Wei-Chieh Huang. It didn’t take long for Diekman to show up at his new locker. He gathered his belongings from the visitor’s clubhouse and accepted a Diamondbacks offer to give him a ride in the bullpen cart to his new home.

“They asked,” he said, “and I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to carry all of my stuff.'”

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the moves were made to supplement the bullpen but would not change the roles of the “big three” of Yoshihisa Hirano, Archie Bradley and closer Brad Boxberger.

The moves follow a pair of other Arizona trades in recent days. They acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from Minnesota for three minor leaguers and got right-hander Matt Andriese from Tampa Bay for two prospects.

New @Dbacks reliever @JakeDiekman is excited to join a contender, but there is, of course, another side to such deals. pic.twitter.com/4Fv1BMkif1 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) August 1, 2018

“When you walk in and you see all these moves being made,” Bradley said, “you know that your coaching staff, your front office, they believe in you and they think you have a chance to go do something more than just play out the rest of the year. … We’re trying to go win, we’re not just kind of middle of the road, we’re making moves and we’re trying to go win and make the playoffs.”

The Diamondbacks trailed the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West entering Tuesday’s play.

The 38-year-old Ziegler pitched for Arizona from 2011 through 2016, compiling a 21-11 record and a 2.49 ERA with 62 saves. He is 1-5 this season with 10 saves and a 3.98 ERA. Since June 5, he is tied for second among major league relievers with a 0.64 ERA.

“We know he’s had a tremendous amount of success, especially recently, against right-handed batters,” Lovullo said. “That will be the starting point for me.”

Ziegler recently was named to the Diamondbacks’ 20th anniversary team. Arizona assumes the $2,951,613 remaining of Ziegler’s $9 million salary.

Diekman, 31, was 1-1 with two saves, 14 holds and a 3.69 ERA in 47 appearances with the Rangers.

He said he’d already packed up his apartment in anticipation of some sort of trade and said he was ready to pitch Tuesday night against Texas.

“Sure, why not?” he said. “I’m energized.”

In corresponding moves, the Diamondbacks designated lefty Jorge De La Rosa for assignment and moved right-hander Shelby Miller to the 60-day disabled list.