D-backs announce new additions to Chase Field menu

PHOENIX – The Diamondbacks and Levy Restaurants are rolling out four new signature food options at Chase Field in 2018:

Asada Dog: 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog topped with fries, queso blanco, carne asada, pico de gallo and guacamole on a Talera hot dog bun. Location: Big Dawgs (Section 126)

Steak and Ale Tots: Crisp tots topped with Four Peaks Kilt Lifter cheese sauce, shaved Philly ribeye, onions, mushrooms and chive sour cream. Location: Taste of Chase (Section 130)

Steak and Ale Tots. (Photo by Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Fried Chicken Bahn Mi: Crispy chicken fillet, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber and garlic-cilantro aioli on a local hoagie roll. Location: Taste of Chase (Section 130)

Fried Chicken Bahn Mi. (Photo by Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Curd & Q Burger: chuck patty on a bed of crisp slaw and topped with barbecue pulled pork and white cheddar cheese curds. Location: Burger Burger (Suite Level)

Curd & Q Burger. (Photo by Taylor Jackson/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Other options for the 2018 season include:

Taste of Chase (Vegan/Vegetarian options)

–Chicken Kale Caesar: Kale, romaine, grilled chicken, herb croutons, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

–Sonoran Vegan Wrap: Whole wheat tortilla, vegan chicken, black bean hummus, chipotle Vegenaise, roasted corn, avocado.

–Classic Vegan Burger: Beefless patty, lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickles, vegan mayo, whole wheat bun.

Carvery Cart

–Roast Tipsy Turkey: Bourbon and brown sugar glazed turkey breast, crisp slaw, smoked cherry barbecue sauce and soft bun served with house kettle chips.

Burger Burger

–Crispy Chicken Club: Crispy chicken fillet, Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado aioli.

Sizzle & Cheese

–American Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, brioche.

–Birthday Cake Shake: Vanilla shake, yellow cake mix, D-backs-themed sprinkles, whipped cream, vanilla bean cupcake, maraschino cherry

Oasis (section 332 in the Sandlot)

–Kid’s Milkshakes: Combining various Danzeisen Dairy milk flavors with ice and topped with whipped cream.

The D-backs will continue to offer fan-favorite items such as the original Churro Dog in 2018.