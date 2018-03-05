D-backs announce new additions to Chase Field menu
PHOENIX – The Diamondbacks and Levy Restaurants are rolling out four new signature food options at Chase Field in 2018:
Asada Dog: 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog topped with fries, queso blanco, carne asada, pico de gallo and guacamole on a Talera hot dog bun. Location: Big Dawgs (Section 126)
Steak and Ale Tots: Crisp tots topped with Four Peaks Kilt Lifter cheese sauce, shaved Philly ribeye, onions, mushrooms and chive sour cream. Location: Taste of Chase (Section 130)
Fried Chicken Bahn Mi: Crispy chicken fillet, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber and garlic-cilantro aioli on a local hoagie roll. Location: Taste of Chase (Section 130)
Curd & Q Burger: chuck patty on a bed of crisp slaw and topped with barbecue pulled pork and white cheddar cheese curds. Location: Burger Burger (Suite Level)
Other options for the 2018 season include:
Taste of Chase (Vegan/Vegetarian options)
–Chicken Kale Caesar: Kale, romaine, grilled chicken, herb croutons, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.
–Sonoran Vegan Wrap: Whole wheat tortilla, vegan chicken, black bean hummus, chipotle Vegenaise, roasted corn, avocado.
–Classic Vegan Burger: Beefless patty, lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickles, vegan mayo, whole wheat bun.
Carvery Cart
–Roast Tipsy Turkey: Bourbon and brown sugar glazed turkey breast, crisp slaw, smoked cherry barbecue sauce and soft bun served with house kettle chips.
Burger Burger
–Crispy Chicken Club: Crispy chicken fillet, Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado aioli.
Sizzle & Cheese
–American Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken fillet, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, brioche.
–Birthday Cake Shake: Vanilla shake, yellow cake mix, D-backs-themed sprinkles, whipped cream, vanilla bean cupcake, maraschino cherry
Oasis (section 332 in the Sandlot)
–Kid’s Milkshakes: Combining various Danzeisen Dairy milk flavors with ice and topped with whipped cream.
The D-backs will continue to offer fan-favorite items such as the original Churro Dog in 2018.