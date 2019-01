D-BACKS ANNOUNCE 2019 SPRING TRAINING BROADCAST SCHEDULE

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that 11 games will be broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona or FOX Sports Arizona Plus and eight games on webcast throughout Spring Training. In addition, all games televised on FOX Sports Arizona (FSAZ) or FOX Sports Arizona Plus (FSAZ+) will also be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

FOX Sports Arizona/FOX Sports Arizona Plus TV games include:

March 1 vs. Chicago Cubs at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 6 @ Milwaukee Brewers at 1:05 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 7 vs. Cleveland Indians at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 8 @ Milwaukee Brewers at 12:05 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 9 vs. Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 10 @ Cincinnati Reds at 1:05 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 12 vs. Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. (FSAZ+)

March 15 @ L.A. Angels of Anaheim at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 19 vs. San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m. (FSAZ)

March 21 vs. L.A. Angels of Anaheim at 1:10 p.m. (FSAZ+)

March 26 vs. Chicago White Sox at 12:40 p.m. (FSAZ – D-backs Live pregame show starts at 12:00 p.m.)