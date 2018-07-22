D-backs again can’t hold 3-run lead, fall to 3rd place

PHOENIX — Tom Murphy went almost two years between major-league home runs, but his first of the season came at the perfect time.

Murphy’s two-out, pinch-hit solo home run in the eighth inning was the big hit in the Colorado Rockies’ 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

The Rockies overcame an early three-run deficit for their season-high seventh straight win. Colorado moved past Arizona into second place in the NL West and clinched its sixth consecutive series win against a team over .500, the first time in franchise history the Rockies have done so.

Murphy drove the first pitch he saw from Arizona’s Yoshihisa Hirano (2-2) over the left-field wall.

“I just went up there ready to hit a fastball again, made sure I didn’t miss this time,” Murphy said. “It’s a great feeling, especially in a tight ball game like that when you can help the team win.”

Hirano, a top setup man, was into his second inning of work, which isn’t typical of his role.

“We asked a little bit more of Yoshi today,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “He just made a mistake to a hitter that squared up a split in the middle of the zone.”

Scott Oberg (6-0) got the win in relief for the second night in a row, though he gave up Nick Ahmed’s tying RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. Adam Ottavino pitched the eighth and Wade Davis, who was out Friday due to an illness, escaped a jam in the ninth for his 28th save.

“Contributions from everywhere,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “So many guys at different points of the game doing their thing. We’ve talked about it all year. We have our core guys, but it’s going to take all 25-plus.”

Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley had a three-run lead and a no-hitter through four innings, but the Rockies scored two runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch in the fifth.

Steven Souza Jr. — hitting .185 coming in — had three hits and two RBIs, including a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth that pushed Arizona’s lead back up to two. But the Diamondbacks lost another high-scoring, close game at home to the surging Rockies.

“These are tough losses. These are grinding losses,” Lovullo said. “These are the ones that really test your character and your togetherness and your belief in one another.

In the sixth, Godley threw wide on a bouncer back to the mound for an error before losing track of Ian Desmond at first base and allowing a stolen base. Desmond had driven in a run with a single, and reliever Silvino Bracho’s wild pitch allowed Trevor Story to score the tying run, making it 4-4.

Andrew Chafin relieved Bracho and got pinch hitter Raimel Tapia, the hero of Friday night’s win, to hit into a pitcher-to-third double play to end the inning.

Godley pitched five-plus innings and gave up three runs with six strikeouts and four walks.

The Diamondbacks struck for three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Colorado answered with Desmond’s triple to lead off the fifth, Garrett Hampson’s double and Charlie Blackmon’s two-out ground-rule double to make it 3-2.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland lasted five innings and allowed four runs and five hits.

A POWERFUL PITCH

Eight-year-old Hailey Dawson threw out the ceremonial first pitch wearing a 3-D printed robotic hand. She has a condition from birth that caused her to have a missing right pectoral muscle and only two underdeveloped fingers on her right hand.

Hailey’s goal is to throw a first pitch at every Major League Baseball stadium. Eight ballparks remain on her list, which is expected to be completed by mid-September.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks reliever T.J. McFarland (neck) threw 15 pitches off a mound Saturday and could come of the disabled list as soon as Monday. … OF Jarrod Dyson (groin) is doing baseball activities but not running the bases as yet.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (10-5) makes his first start since before the All-Star Game after not pitching for the NL last Tuesday. Rockies RHP Antonio Senzetela (3-2) is set to be reinstated from the disabled list to face Arizona after missing a turn in the rotation with a blister on his right middle finger.