Coyotes trade Louis Domingue to Tampa Bay Lightning

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have traded goalie Louis Domingue to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Tye McGinn and goalie Michael Leighton.

The trade, announced on Tuesday, ends Domingue’s mixed tenure with the Coyotes.

Domingue played well at times as Mike Smith’s backup last season, but struggled this season when new No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta suffered a pair of lower-body injuries. Domingue went 0-6-0 with a 4.33 goals-against average before Arizona acquired Scott Wedgewood in a trade with New Jersey. In 84 career games with the Coyotes, he compiled a 27-41-7 record, 3.00 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

McGinn, 27, has nine goals and eight assists in 89 career NHL games with four teams, including Arizona in 2014-15. He was playing for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League this season and had recorded two goals and three assists in 11 games.

Leighton, 36, has appeared in 110 NHL games with Carolina, Chicago, Philadelphia and Nashville, going 37-43-14 with a 2.98 goals-against average and .900 save percentage. He had a 3-3-2 record this season for Syracuse with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .868 save percentage.