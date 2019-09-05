COYOTES & FOX SPORTS ARIZONA ANNOUNCE 2019-20 TELEVISION SCHEDULE

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – The Arizona Coyotes and FOX Sports Arizona announced today that 80 Coyotes regular season games will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus during the 2019-20 National Hockey League season, including the season opener on October 3 at the Anaheim Ducks and the home opener against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins on October 5. All of the FOX Sports Arizona & FOX Sports Arizona Plus broadcasts will also be streamed on the free FOX Sports GO app.

Forty-eight (48) Coyotes games will be televised on FOX Sports Arizona and 32 on FOX Sports Arizona Plus (48 will be offered on both FSAZ and FSAZ+ at the same time), reaching over 2.5 million cable and satellite households throughout Arizona and New Mexico. Combined, the two channels will televise 40 Coyotes home games and 40 of the team’s road games.

“We are very pleased that our fans will be able to watch all 80 of our non-nationally televised games on FOX Sports Arizona this season,” said Coyotes’ President and CEO Ahron Cohen. “FOX Sports Arizona is a great partner and does an outstanding job providing our fans with excellent Coyotes coverage all season long. With our big additions this off-season, there is a tremendous amount of excitement about our team in the Valley. We can’t wait for the puck to drop the 2019-20 season.”

“Arizona Coyotes fans can continue to rely on us for unmatched coverage of their team,” said Brian Hogan, FOX Sports Arizona Sr. Vice President & General Manager. “When you combine 80 games on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus, streaming on FOX Sports GO, pre and postgame shows, original programming and social media content, along with unforgettable fan experiences like Kidkaster, Fan Express and Ice Breakers, it’s going to be another great season.”

In addition to the 80 games broadcast on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus, NBC Sports Network will televise the Coyotes games against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, March 18 and also on Tuesday, March 25. In total, all 82 Coyotes games will be televised this season.

FOX Sports Arizona has been the Coyotes television partner since the team’s inaugural season in 1996. Returning to the TV booth to broadcast all Coyotes games on FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus this season are Matt McConnell (Play-By-Play) and Tyson Nash (Color Analyst). For FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus telecasts from Gila River Arena, the network will once again offer its 30-minute pre and post-game shows featuring Todd Walsh, Jody Jackson, Paul Bissonnette, McConnell and Nash. The Coyotes Live pre and post-game shows will also air before and after all road games.

FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App and Windows App Store.

Information on channel locations for FOX Sports Arizona Plus can be found at FoxSportsArizona.com and ArizonaCoyotes.com or by using the following link: http://www.foxsports.com/arizona/story/fox-sports-arizona-plus-channel-finder-040714.

The Coyotes complete 2019-20 television schedule on FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Arizona Plus and NBC Sports Network is listed below:

DATE OPPONENT TIME TV DATE OPPONENT TIME TV Sun. Sept. 15 @ Vegas 1:00 p.m. Sat. Dec. 28 @ Vegas 8:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Tue. Sept. 17 LOS ANGELES# 7:00 p.m. Sun. Dec. 29 DALLAS 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Sept. 17 @ Los Angeles# 7:30 p.m. Tue. Dec. 31 ST LOUIS 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Sept. 21 ANAHEIM 6:00 p.m. Thu. Jan. 2 ANAHEIM 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Tues. Sept. 24 @ Edmonton 7:00 p.m. Sat. Jan. 4 PHILADELPHIA 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Sept. 22 @ Vancouver 7:00 p.m. Tue. Jan. 7 @ Florida 5:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Sept. 28 @ Anaheim 7:00 p.m. Thu. Jan. 9 @ Tampa Bay 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Oct. 3 @ Anaheim 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Fri. Jan. 10 @ Carolina 5:30 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Oct. 5 BOSTON 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sun. Jan. 12 PITTSBURGH 4:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Oct. 10 VEGAS 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Jan. 14 SAN JOSE 7:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Oct. 12 @ Colorado 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Jan. 16 @ Vancouver 8:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Tue. Oct. 15 @ Winnipeg 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Jan. 18 @ Edmonton 1:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Oct. 17 NASHVILLE 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Wed. Jan. 29 @ Anaheim 8:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Oct. 19 OTTAWA 4:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Jan. 30 LOS ANGELES 7:30 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Oct. 22 @ NY Rangers 4:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Feb. 1 CHICAGO 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Oct. 24 @ NY Islanders 4:00 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Feb. 4 EDMONTON 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Fri. Oct. 25 @ New Jersey 4:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Feb. 6 CAROLINA 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Mon. Oct. 28 @ Buffalo 4:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Feb. 8 @ Boston 1:00 p.m. FSAZ* Wed. Oct. 30 MONTREAL 7:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Mon. Feb. 10 @ Montreal 5:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Nov. 2 COLORADO 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Tue. Feb. 11 @ Toronto 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Mon. Nov. 4 @ Edmonton 7:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Feb. 13 @ Ottawa 5:30 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Mon. 5 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Feb. 15 WASHINGTON 8:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Mon. 7 COLUMBUS 7:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Mon. Feb. 17 NY ISLANDERS 2:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Mon. 9 MINNESOTA 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Wed. Feb. 19 @ Dallas 6:30 p.m. FSAZ* Mon. Nov. 11 @ Washington 4:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Feb. 20 @ St. Louis 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Nov. 12 @ St. Louis 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Feb. 22 TAMPA BAY 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Nov. 14 @ Minnesota 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Tue. Feb. 25 FLORIDA 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Nov. 16 CALGARY 2:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Feb. 29 BUFFALO 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Mon. Nov. 18 LOS ANGELES 7:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Wed. Mar. 4 @ Vancouver 8:30 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Nov. 21 TORONTO 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Fri. Mar. 6 @ Calgary 7:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Nov. 23 @ Los Angeles 2:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Mon. Mar. 9 @ Winnipeg 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sun. Nov. 24 EDMONTON 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Mar. 12 VANCOUVER 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Wed. Nov. 27 ANAHEIM 7:30 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Mar. 14 NY RANGERS 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Fri. Nov. 29 @ Vegas 4:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Mon. Mar. 16 DALLAS 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Nov. 30 SAN JOSE 6:00 p.m. FSAZ* Wed. Mar. 18 VEGAS 7:00 p.m. NBCSN Tue. Dec. 3 @ Columbus 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Fri. Mar. 20 DETROIT 7:30 9.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Dec. 5 @ Philadelphia 5:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sun. Mar. 22 @ Los Angeles 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Fri. Dec. 6 @ Pittsburgh 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Wed. Mar. 25 @ Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sun. Dec. 8 @ Chicago 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sat. Mar. 28 NASHVILLE 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Tue. Dec. 10 CALGARY 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Sun. Mar. 29 @ San Jose 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Thu. Dec. 12 CHICAGO 7:00 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Mar. 31 @ Colorado 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Dec. 14 NEW JERSEY 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Apr. 2 VANCOUVER 7:30 p.m. FSAZ* Tue. Dec. 17 @ San Jose 8:30 p.m. FSAZ+ Sat. Apr. 4 WINNIPEG 1:00 p.m. FSAZ+ Thu. Dec. 19 MINNESOTA 7:30 p.m. FSAZ* Sun. Dec. 22 @ Detroit 5:00 p.m. FSAZ* Mon. Dec. 23 @ Nashville 6:00 p.m. FSAZ+

ALL TIMES LOCAL ARIZONA TIME