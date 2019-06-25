Coyotes acquire Soderberg from Colorado

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired center Carl Soderberg from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Kevin Connauton and a 2020 third round draft choice. “Carl is a versatile, 200-foot player who has a history of being productive and playing tough minutes,” said Chayka. “He will be a stabilizer in our lineup and gives our coaching staff lots of flexibility.” The 33-year-old Soderberg registered 23-26-49 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 82 games with the Avalanche last season. His 23 goals were a career-high and his 49 points ranked fifth on Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Malmo, Sweden has recorded 86-159-245 and 174 PIM in 482 career NHL games with the Avalanche and Boston Bruins. He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (49th overall) in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Connauton registered 16-23-39 and 105 PIM in 185 games over the last four seasons with the Coyotes.