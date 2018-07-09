Corbin, Goldschmidt named NL All-Stars
"The journey I've gone through … it's special." — Patrick Corbin on getting back to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2013. pic.twitter.com/h1yiqAAAJz
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 9, 2018
"It's something I didn't expect at all." — Paul Goldschmidt on his 6th straight All-Star selection after a very slow start to the season. pic.twitter.com/ijXdlxAIgk
— FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) July 9, 2018
