Beal, Wizards put end to Suns’ win streak in 3OT

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal had 40 points and his first career triple-double to lift the Washington Wizards over the Phoenix Suns 149-146 in triple-overtime Saturday night.

With All-Star point guard John Wall sidelined due to illness, Beal scored 10 points in the third overtime, including a slicing layup that made it 146-144 with 40 seconds left. He also had a career-high 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Thomas Bryant added a career-high 31 points, hit all 14 of his shots and made all three of his free throws. At one point, Bryant scored 16 of 18 points for Washington across a stretch of the first and second overtime. He also had 13 rebounds.

Devin Booker had 33 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who ended their four-game winning streak after giving back a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 17 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double but fouled out midway through the second overtime.

After going scoreless for nearly a 10-minute stretch in overtime, Beal scored eight straight points for Washington in the third extra period.

Later, he cut through several defenders for a layup that gave the Wizards the lead for good, 146-144.

Tomas Satoransky and Jeff Green combined to make three of four free throws, with Booker hitting a leaning shot on the other end. Booker tried to set up T.J. Warren for a tying 3-pointer, but Warren’s shot came after the buzzer.

Beal missed a potential winning floater to end the first overtime period, and Booker had his shot from a similar spot rim out to end the second.

TIP-INS

Suns F Kelly Oubre entered to an ovation from the Washington crowd with 5:02 left in the first. After playing his first three-plus NBA seasons with the Wizards, Oubre was traded with Austin Rivers to Phoenix for Trevor Ariza last week. … Oubre had 20 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter or later. … Ayton has 20 double-doubles, the most by a rookie this season.

UP NEXT

Suns continue their road trip at Brooklyn on Sunday.