ASU’s Hurley fined $10,000 for postgame conduct

SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has been fined $10,000 by the Pac-12 Conference for inappropriate conduct toward officials at the end of the Sun Devils’ loss to Oregon State.

The conference said in a news release on Monday that Hurley followed and verbally confronted the officials as they exited the court after the Sun Devils’ 79-75 loss on Saturday night.

Hurley responded to every media question after the game with: “I’m a terrible coach right now.”

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement Hurley violated conference policy and that type of behavior will not be tolerated.

Hurley was also reprimanded by the Pac-12 in January for his public comments about officiating after a loss to Colorado.