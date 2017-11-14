Arizona Rattlers to open 2018 season on Feb. 25 in United Bowl rematch

PHOENIX — The Arizona Rattlers will open defense of their Indoor Football League championship on Feb. 25 at home against the Sioux Falls Storm in a rematch of last season’s United Bowl championship.

The IFL will have eight franchises in 2017, with the West Michigan Ironmen and Bloomington Edge fielding expansion teams. Arizona will play eight home games and six on the road.

Feb. 25: Sioux Falls Storm, 3:05 p.m.

March 10: at Iowa Barnstormers, 6:05 p.m.

March 18: Green Bay Blizzard, 3:05 p.m.

March 24: Bloomington Edge, 6:05 p.m.

March 31: Iowa Barnstormers, 6:05 p.m.

April 15: At Green Bay Blizzard, 1:05 p.m.

April 21: Cedar Rapids Titans, 6:05 p.m.

April 28: West Michigan Ironmen, 6:05 p.m.

May 5: at Bloomington Edge, 5:05 p.m.

May 12: at Sioux Falls Storm, 5:05 p.m.

May 20: West Michigan Ironmen, 3:05 p.m.

May 27: Nebraska Danger, 3:05 p.m.

June 2: at Cedar Rapids Titans, 5:05 p.m.

June 16: at Nebraska Danger, 5 p.m.