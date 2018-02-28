Arizona 5A, 6A basketball championship replays begin March 1 on FOX Sports Arizona

FOX Sports Arizona will replay the Class 5A and 6A Arizona Interscholastic Association boys and girls basketball championships multiple times through the month of March. The replays can also be watched on the FOX Sports GO app and foxsportsgo.com.

The replay schedule is as follows:

Division 5A Girls: Chaparral vs. Mesquite

Thursday, March 1, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7, 1 p.m.

Friday, March 9, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13, 11 a.m.

Division 5A Boys: Sunnyslope vs. Deer Valley

Friday, March 2, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 4, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 9, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 15, 3 p.m.

Division 6A Girls: Xavier Prep vs. Valley Vista

Saturday, March 3, noon

Monday, March 5, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 12, 8 p.m.

Division 6A Boys: Pinnacle vs. Mountain Pointe

Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, March 13, 6 a.m.

Sunday, March 18, 11 a.m.